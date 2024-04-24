Busan Lotus Lantern Festival Begins Tomorrow at Song Sang Hyeon Square

The Busan Buddhist Association will host the Busan Lantern Festival for 17 days beginning tomorrow at Song Sang Hyeon Square in Busanjin-gu.

The Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe and will run daily from 6 p.m. until May 12th.

The program includes the opening ceremony tomorrow evening at 7 p.m., a traditional cultural experience for Hanmadong on May 4 and 65, another traditional cultural experience throughout the festival, and a hanging wish experience for 1,000 won.

On May 5th, there will also be a limited supply free bibimbap experience for 3,000 people.

An additional festival will also be at Busan Citizens Park.