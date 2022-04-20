Busan Lotus Lantern Festival Begins Tomorrow at Song Sang Hyeon Square

The Busan Buddhist Association will host the Busan Lantern Festival for 17 days beginning tomorrow at Song Sang Hyeon Square in Busanjin-gu.

The Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe and will run daily from 6 p.m. until May 8th.

The program includes the opening ceremony tomorrow evening at 7 p.m., a traditional cultural experience for Hanmadong on Saturday and Sunday, another traditional cultural experience throughout the festival, and a hanging wish experience.

An additional festival will also be held on April 30th at Busan Citizens Park.