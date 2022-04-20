Image: Busan Buddhist Assoication website screencapture
Arts & Culture

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival Begins Tomorrow at Song Sang Hyeon Square

Haps Staff

The Busan Buddhist Association will host the Busan Lantern Festival for 17 days beginning tomorrow at Song Sang Hyeon Square in Busanjin-gu.

The Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe and will run daily from 6 p.m. until May 8th.

Image: Busan Buddist Association

The program includes the opening ceremony tomorrow evening at 7 p.m., a traditional cultural experience for Hanmadong on Saturday and Sunday, another traditional cultural experience throughout the festival, and a hanging wish experience.

An additional festival will also be held on April 30th at Busan Citizens Park.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
light rain
15 ° C
15 °
15 °
82 %
3.1kmh
100 %
Thu
15 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 