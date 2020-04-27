Busan Lotus Lantern Festival Beginning Month-long Run Today at Song Sang Hyeon Square

The Busan Buddhist Association will host the Busan Lantern Festival for a month beginning today at Song Sang Hyeon Square in Busanjin-gu.

The Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe and will run daily from 6 p.m. until May 27th.

The Busan Buddhism Association has extended the lantern festival to last a month long instead of canceling the event due to social distancing.

During the event, monks will hold daily relay prayers at 6 pm to overcome the pandemic crisis.

The Busan Buddhist Association will broadcast the relay prayer in real time on its official YouTube channel.