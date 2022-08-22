Busan Luxury Seafood, Post Office Shopping Mall Online Discount Event Held

The city of Busan is holding an event to greatly discount ‘Busan Luxury Seafood’ at the post office shopping mall to celebrate Chuseok.

Until September 12, all items sold at the ‘Busan Luxury Seafood Brand Hall’ in the post office shopping mall will be offered at a 20% discount. This is part of the “Business Agreement for Expansion of Non-face-to-face Sales Channels for Busan Luxury Seafood Products” signed by the city and the Busan Regional Postal Service on December 8, last year.

Busan Luxury Seafood is a seafood product that is produced and processed in Busan, passes the strict quality standards set by the city, and undergoes regular inspection to maintain quality every year.

Currently, seven items, including ground mackerel, processed laver, fish cake, salted cod roe, seaweed, kelp, and anchovy fish sauce, are managed as luxury aquatic products, and 6 items (fish cakes are being prepared) are sold at the post office shopping mall brand hall.

For mackerel, laver, seaweed, and others that fall under the “Korea Fisheries Daejeon” conducted by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, it is possible to receive a discount of up to 40%.

Through this event, the city plans to promote the Busan luxury seafood brand in the post office shopping mall, and focus on expanding non-face-to-face sales channels in the local fishery industry and expanding the nationwide sales network.

The Post Office Shopping Mall is a public online shopping mall that sells regional specialties nationwide.

It has excellent products with guaranteed quality and is contributing to the introduction of online sales by local small business owners with low commissions and advertising costs.