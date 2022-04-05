Busan Made Webtoon “Again My Life” to Air on SBS

The webtoon support projects that the city of Busan has been promoting to strengthen the competitiveness of local webtoons are achieving meaningful results as the Busan Global Webtoon Center celebrates its 6th year.

The city of Busan announced that the Busan webtoon “Again My Life” will be aired as an SBS Friday-Saturday drama from April 8 in recognition of its excellence.

Since opening the nation’s first ‘Busan Global Webtoon Center’ in 2017, the city has worked with the Busan Information Industry Promotion Agency to discover new writers, offer support for creative space through the Webtoon Center, offer support for webtoon content production, and providing all support for local webtoon creators at one stop.

The webtoon ‘Again My Life’, which will be aired as a drama this time, is the work of ‘Shin Yong-min’, who moved into the Busan Global Webtoon Center in 2021 and is working hard with creative activities supported by the city of Busan.

Based on the novel of the same name, it deals with the absolute evil punishment of a hot-blooded prosecutor who is revived from an unfair death and has a chance to live again.

From June 2019 to September 2021, it was completed in popularity by collecting 700,000 subscribers on the mobile content platform ‘Kakao Page’.

In particular, in this drama, brilliant actors such as Lee Joon-gi and Lee Kyung-young from Busan are cast, and there is a lot of anticipation even before the terrestrial broadcast.