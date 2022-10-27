Busan Makes National Geographic’s “Top Destinations for 2023” List

The city of Busan has made the 2023 Top Destinations List put out by National Geographic.

It was named one of the top 25 destinations to visit next year under the culture category where it was noted as a place to “tap into the creative energy of Asia’s top film festival and sip craft beer.”

Other cities mentioned for culture to visit next year included Cairo, Appian Way in Italy, Charleston, South Carolina, and Henan province in China.

The city of Busan was also named to the New York Times “52 Places to Go” list for 2017.

Ranked #48, the city was noted as an “underrated second city and design hot spot”.