Busan Makes Preparations for Typhoon Khanun

The city of Busan announced its response to the approaching Typhoon Khanun.

The Meteorological Administration categorizes Khanun as a ‘strong’ medium-sized typhoon, with a direct impact expected from tomorrow afternoon.

Urgent inspections of vulnerable sites and facilities are underway in preparation for the typhoon.

In addition to the 109 vulnerable areas identified during last month’s heavy rainfall, 3,448 locations prone to landslides, steep slopes, and flooding have been inspected.

Proactive measures will control areas such as beaches, riverbanks, and underground passages.

Evacuation plans are in place for regions with potential casualty risk.

Preparations Underway

The Korea Meteorological Administration reported on the 8th that Typhoon Khanun has shifted its trajectory westward, now expected to move northward towards the sea approximately 30km west of Tongyeong, Gyeongsangnam-do by 9:00 am on the 10th.

It is projected to continue its northwest path, reaching a point 70km northeast of Pyongyang, North Korea by 9 am on the 11th.

The typhoon’s strength is anticipated to remain ‘strong’ upon making landfall in South Korea, affecting regions including Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam.

This will bring strong winds and heavy rainfall across the nation from the afternoon of the 9th.

A preliminary heavy rain warning is issued for Busan, Gyeongnam, Changwon, Gimhae, and Geoje City. It is anticipated that a substantial amount of rainfall, ranging from 100 to 200 mm, will occur in the southern region starting from the 9th.

The typhoon’s trajectory indicates that its center is moving toward Seoul, raising concerns about potentially significant impact on the metropolitan area.

With a maximum wind speed exceeding 15m per second and a ‘strong wind radius’ spanning 300km, there is apprehension that no region will be entirely safe as the typhoon traverses through Korea.

Busan Port suspended operations as Typhoon Khanun approaches, necessitating the evacuation of ships from certain areas.

Local governments, including Busan City and Gyeongsangnam-do, activated disaster response measures, with preparations in place for relief efforts and protective barriers.