Busan Making Final Preparations For BIE Inspection Team

Busan is making final inspections on the status of preparations for a visit from the BIE inspection team.

The inspection team will enter the country on April 2nd and travel from Seoul to Busan on the 4th.

The city plans to show enthusiasm for the 2030 Busan expo through a large-scale welcoming event at Busan Station and is preparing various events such as a fireworks festival at Gwangalli Beach on the night of April 6th.

The city government expects the team could directly speak to Busan citizens to gather opinions. As such it is planning various promotional measures for the 2030 Busan expo until the end of this month.