Busan Making Last Minute Push Ahead of Next Week’s World Expo Vote

In a final push to secure the hosting rights for the 2030 World Expo, Busan is implementing strategic promotional initiatives in collaboration with international partners.

On November 28, during the ongoing international exhibition organization (BIE) Chairman’s General Assembly, Busan will operate the ‘Bistro Busan,’ a dedicated promotion zone, at a café along the assembly venue’s driveway.

The cafe’s proximity to the decision-making venue ensures active promotion to attendees until the last moment, featuring live broadcasts of the voting results, presentation of the competition, and providing lunch boxes for attendees.

Simultaneously, the city is utilizing the France Korean Cultural Center space from November 27 to 28 as a cheering ground for the expo bid. Activities include showcasing Busan-native Lim Ji-bin’s Bear Balloon installation in the courtyard, offering cultural experiences, and broadcasting live competition presentations on the 6th floor.

In a grand visual display, large outdoor advertisements will adorn the 10-meter-high outer wall of the Paris sports center from November 24 to 28, symbolizing the city’s commitment to the 2030 Expo.

Additionally, nine standing panels along the access road will feature digital advertising expressing aspirations aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, emphasizing Busan’s dedication to global peace and prosperity.