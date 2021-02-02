Busan Man Sentenced to 8 Months Prison and Fined for Using Drones to Film Inside High-Rise Apartments in Suyeong-gu

Two men who secretly used drones to film inside high-rise apartments in Suyeong-gu were sentenced to prison and fined respectively.

The pair were arrested after having flown a drone to film video inside apartments using a high-performance camera between midnight and 3 a.m. on the 19th of September last year.

Couples engaging in sex were amongst some of the footage retrieved by the police.

At around 3:05 am, however, the drone fell to the terrace of an apartment and someone informed the police.

When the men went to retrieve it, they ran away when police arrived at the scene.

The 42-year-old drone operator was sentenced to eight months in prison and fined 10 million won by the Dongbu Branch of the Busan District Court for violating the Special Act on Sexual Violence Punishment.

His accomplice, a 30-year-old spotter, was fined 10 million won.