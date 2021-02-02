NewsBusan News

Busan Man Sentenced to 8 Months Prison and Fined for Using Drones to Film Inside High-Rise Apartments in Suyeong-gu

Haps Staff

Two men who secretly used drones to film inside high-rise apartments in Suyeong-gu were sentenced to prison and fined respectively.

The pair were arrested after having flown a drone to film video inside apartments using a high-performance camera between midnight and 3 a.m. on the 19th of September last year.

Couples engaging in sex were amongst some of the footage retrieved by the police.

At around 3:05 am, however, the drone fell to the terrace of an apartment and someone informed the police.

When the men went to retrieve it, they ran away when police arrived at the scene.

The 42-year-old drone operator was sentenced to eight months in prison and fined 10 million won by the Dongbu Branch of the Busan District Court for violating the Special Act on Sexual Violence Punishment.

His accomplice, a 30-year-old spotter, was fined 10 million won.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Busan Launches COVID-19 Active Monitor AI Care Call Service

Haps Staff -
Starting yesterday, the city of Busan will cooperate with Naver to manage active monitoring of COVID-19 using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
Read more
Busan News

Current Social Distancing Measures Extended Two More Weeks

Haps Staff -
Acting Busan Mayor Byeong-jin Lee announced that the current Level 2 social distancing measures will be extended from today until February 14th.
Read more
Busan News

Lee Byung-jin Takes Over as Busan’s Acting Mayor

BeFM News -
Lee Byung-jin, the former head of the Busan City Planning and Management Office, took office today as the new acting mayor of Busan. 
Read more
Busan News

Strong Winds Caused Damage Around Busan

Haps Staff -
Strong winds from Thursday night until early yesterday morning caused damage to several buildings. 
Read more
Busan News

Byeon Seong-wan Declares Run For Busan City Mayor

BeFM News -
Former Busan Acting Mayor Byun Seong-wan has officially declared a run for the Busan Mayoral by-election yesterday.
Read more
Busan News

Haeundae-gu First District to Test All Employees for Coronavirus

BeFM News -
Haeundae-gu is conducting a preemptive test for the new coronavirus infection for all employees working at the district office and community centers.
Read more

The Latest

The Society of Individuals

Events Haps Staff -
Artists Song Sejin, Harun Farocki, Michael Mandiberg, Ryu Sungsil, Seo Pyoungjoo, Son Hyekyung, and Lee Woosung exhibit their work until May 2, 2021.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Top Attractions for Tourists in Gangwon-do

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
There is plenty to see and do in the mountainous province, so here are a few favorites to get you started.
Read more

KT Sonic Boom February Home Schedule

KT Sonic Boom Haps Staff -
Here is the home schedule for the KBL's KT Sonic Boom this month.
Read more

Spotify Begins its Service in South Korea

Music Haps Staff -
Spotify has begun offering its service in South Korea, entering the already saturated music streaming market.
Read more

부산 명소 8곳 ,제5회 한국관광 100선에 선정

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시는 한국인이 꼭 가봐야 할 관광명소인 ‘한국관광 100선’에 태종대유원지, 감천문화마을, 해운대해수욕장, 용두산 & 자갈치관광특구, 용궁구름다리 & 송도해수욕장, 다대포꿈의낙조분수 & 다대포해수욕장, 흰여울문화마을, 송정해수욕장 8곳이 최종 선정됐다고 밝혔다.
Read more

McDonald’s Korea Offering Up Two New Meat Chili Burgers

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's Korea has introduced two new chili burgers to its menu.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
0 ° C
0 °
0 °
29 %
5.1kmh
0 %
Tue
1 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
5 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
12 °

Dine & Drink

McDonald’s Korea Offering Up Two New Meat Chili Burgers

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McDonald's Korea has introduced two new chili burgers to its menu.
Read more

HQ Dishes Out its Delicious “Smoked Pork Cuban” For its February Special

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli will offer its mouthwatering "Smoked Pork Cuban" for its monthly special this February.
Read more

Current Dining Restrictions Extended Until February 14

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Korean government has issued extended guidelines for dining over the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more

K-Food: Full-Course Meals for Every Special Occasion

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
If you've sampled Korean culture without a traditional Korean meal, it's about time to try hanjeongsik, a wide variety of Korean cuisine.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 