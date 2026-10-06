Busan Marina Chef Challenge Brings Global Culinary Talent to the City
Dine & Drink

Busan Marina Chef Challenge Brings Global Culinary Talent to the City

By Haps Staff

More than 500 chefs and culinary students from Korea and overseas will compete in Busan this week as the Busan Marina Chef Challenge returns for its ninth edition.

The three-day competition will take place from October 9 to 11 at BEXCO under the theme “Delicious City, Korea Kitchen Busan.”

Officially endorsed by Worldchefs, the event will feature live cooking competitions, team events and exhibition contests judged according to international competition standards.

International teams of culinary students and professional chefs will join Korean competitors, providing opportunities for participants to exchange techniques and test their skills against chefs from different culinary backgrounds.

The competition also aims to highlight Busan’s food industry while providing younger chefs with experience in an international competition environment.

The Busan Marina Chef Challenge is hosted by Busan Metropolitan City and organized by the Busan branch of the Korea Chefs Association.

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Haps Staff
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