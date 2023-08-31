Events

Busan Maru International Music Festival

By Haps Staff

The 2023 Busan Maru International Music Festival (BMIMF) will be held from August 31 to September 22 at venues all around the city, including the Busan Cultural Center, Busan Citizens’ Hall, Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Busan Cinema Center, and more.

BIMIMF, hosted by Busan Metropolitan City and organized by the BMIMF Organizing Committee, started in 2010 and marks its 14th year as an annual classical music festival with impressive growth that has received wide domestic and global attention.

‘Maru’ means mountain summit or roof in Korean, so the name of the festival implies that its goal is to become the top symphony festival in the nation, attracting the world’s most talented musicians.

Festival information, including concert schedules, tickets, venues, and musicians is available at www.bmimf.co.kr.

Event Information

Period: August 31 to September 22

Venue: Busan Cultural Center, Busan Citizens’ Hall, Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Busan Cinema Center and more

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Website: www.bmimf.co.kr

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan Marina Chef Challenge 2023

Nikki Britton and Justin Hamilton Comedy Show

Disney in Concert: Beyond the Magic

BWC Wedding Fair

2023 MAD STARS

38th National Flower Rose of Sharon Exhibition

The Latest

Starbucks Launches Two New Plant-Based Desserts

2023 Pak Se-ri World Match Golf Tournament Coming to Gijang In October

Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center to Hold Opera “The Barber of Seville”

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Enjoy a Special Temple Stay at One of 10 Locations Around South Korea

Changwon City Tour Bus Will Run at Marine Nuri Park and Gyeonghwa Station from September 1st

Busan
moderate rain
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
94 %
1.5kmh
100 %
Fri
25 °
Sat
26 °
Sun
27 °
Mon
28 °
Tue
27 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 