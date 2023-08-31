The 2023 Busan Maru International Music Festival (BMIMF) will be held from August 31 to September 22 at venues all around the city, including the Busan Cultural Center, Busan Citizens’ Hall, Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Busan Cinema Center, and more.

BIMIMF, hosted by Busan Metropolitan City and organized by the BMIMF Organizing Committee, started in 2010 and marks its 14th year as an annual classical music festival with impressive growth that has received wide domestic and global attention.

‘Maru’ means mountain summit or roof in Korean, so the name of the festival implies that its goal is to become the top symphony festival in the nation, attracting the world’s most talented musicians.

Festival information, including concert schedules, tickets, venues, and musicians is available at www.bmimf.co.kr.

