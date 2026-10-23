Busan Mayor Meets U.S. Ambassador Michelle Park Steel to Discuss Economic Cooperation

Busan Mayor Jeon Jae-soo met with U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Michelle Park Steel on October 22 to discuss expanding cooperation between Busan and the United States in trade, logistics, culture and emerging industries.

The meeting, held at Busan City Hall, marked Steel’s first official visit to the city since taking up her diplomatic post.

Jeon welcomed the ambassador and expressed hope that the longstanding relationship between Busan and the United States would continue to develop through closer economic and cultural exchanges.

Steel thanked the city for its hospitality and remarked on the significant changes she had observed in Busan since her previous visit. She also highlighted South Korea’s growing role in the global economy and its cooperation with the United States.

Much of the discussion focused on Busan’s importance as an international shipping and logistics hub.

Jeon noted that Busan Port ranks seventh worldwide in container throughput and second in transshipment volume, making it a major gateway for South Korean exports.

He also discussed the city’s ambitions to become a logistics hub for emerging Arctic shipping routes, citing the recent completion of a trial voyage by a South Korean container ship.

Both sides expressed support for strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance and expanding opportunities for cooperation.

Jeon said the relationship between Busan and the United States was built on a shared history of defending freedom and peace, adding that he hoped the ambassador’s visit would lead to further exchanges in economic development, culture and future industries.