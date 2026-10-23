Busan Mayor Meets U.S. Ambassador Michelle Park Steel to Discuss Economic Cooperation
Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Busan Mayor Meets U.S. Ambassador Michelle Park Steel to Discuss Economic Cooperation

By Haps Staff

Busan Mayor Jeon Jae-soo met with U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Michelle Park Steel on October 22 to discuss expanding cooperation between Busan and the United States in trade, logistics, culture and emerging industries.

The meeting, held at Busan City Hall, marked Steel’s first official visit to the city since taking up her diplomatic post.

Jeon welcomed the ambassador and expressed hope that the longstanding relationship between Busan and the United States would continue to develop through closer economic and cultural exchanges.

Steel thanked the city for its hospitality and remarked on the significant changes she had observed in Busan since her previous visit. She also highlighted South Korea’s growing role in the global economy and its cooperation with the United States.

Much of the discussion focused on Busan’s importance as an international shipping and logistics hub.

Jeon noted that Busan Port ranks seventh worldwide in container throughput and second in transshipment volume, making it a major gateway for South Korean exports.

He also discussed the city’s ambitions to become a logistics hub for emerging Arctic shipping routes, citing the recent completion of a trial voyage by a South Korean container ship.

Both sides expressed support for strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance and expanding opportunities for cooperation.

Jeon said the relationship between Busan and the United States was built on a shared history of defending freedom and peace, adding that he hoped the ambassador’s visit would lead to further exchanges in economic development, culture and future industries.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected] -- Please subscribe to our channels.

Related Articles

Busan UN Weeks Returns With Peace Events and Cultural Programs Through November 11

Busan Subway Strike Could Begin Friday as City Prepares Reduced Service

Busan to Make Third Attempt to Guide Shark ‘Bukangi’ Back to Open Sea

Busan’s Dog Patrol Volunteers Trained to Respond to Medical Emergencies

Busan’s Famous Shark ‘Bukangi’ Draws 1.5 Million Visitors, but Rescue May Be Needed Soon

Royal Russell School Busan to Begin Construction, Targeting 2028 Opening

The Latest

Haeundae World Culture Festival Brings International Food and Performances to Gunam-ro

Seoul Plans 25 New Nighttime Attractions Across the City by 2028

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Gwangalli Beach to Host First Busan Mayor’s Cup National Sea Kayak Competition

Busan UN Weeks Returns With Peace Events and Cultural Programs Through November 11

126 Chrysanthemum Varieties on Display at Geochang Memorial Park

Busan
heavy intensity rain
16.8 ° C
16.8 °
16.8 °
94%
3.3m/s
100%
Fri
17 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel