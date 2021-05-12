Busan Mayor Meets With Gordon S. Church, the US Consul in Busan

Busan Mayor Park Heong-jun met with Gordon S. Church, the US Consul in Busan at 10 am on May 12.

Mayor Park introduced important issues in Busan, such as hosting the 2030 World Expo, constructing Gaduk New Airport, the Urban Loop, Busan becoming an International Tourism City, and e-Sports.

“We plan to create culture and tourist attractions that must be visited in Busan by raising the value,” he said. “I ask for active cooperation from the United States.”

Mayor Park also thanked the US Consul in Busan for visiting to celebrate his inauguration.

“I think it is important to maintain a close relationship between Korea and the United States for the future and integration is very important,” Church said.

Consul Church emphasized the importance of exchanges in the tourism sector, although noted political and economic exchanges are also important.

“I hope the mayor of Busan also visits sister cities in the United States such as Los Angeles and Chicago to see the Urban Loop,” he said.

Mayor Park plans to promptly promote the development strategy of Busan’s International Tourism City as soon as the coronavirus situation improves and the vaccine supply becomes smooth, and strengthen the expansion of stadiums to revitalize the e-Sports industry through G-STAR, which Busan was once again renamed host for the next eight years.

He expressed his willingness to move forward and asked for much support and cooperation from the US consul for this purpose.