Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon Tests Positive for COVID-19

Haps Staff

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday by a PCR test.

Mayor Park canceled all external schedules following the confirmation of COVID-19 and will go into home treatment for 7 days until the 21st.

During the home treatment period, Mayor Park plans to take care of various reports, approvals, and pending issues through the government remote work service (GVPN) and video conferencing.

However, schedules such as meetings and field visits where face-to-face contact is unavoidable have been postponed after the at-home treatment period.

