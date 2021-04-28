Image: City of Busan
Busan Mayor Park Heung-jun to Receive COVID-19 Vaccination Today

Busan Mayor Park Heung-jun will be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection at 5:30 pm today at the public health center in Yeonje-gu, Busan.

The city said that Mayor Park and other city officials will receive the COVID-19 vaccines in response to the government’s request for vaccination of local government heads.

The central government has requested that the head of a local government take the initiative to get the vaccine in order to increase the reliability of COVID-19 vaccine jabs and to increase the citizen participation rate.

Mayor Park will stay at the vaccination center for 15 minutes after receiving the AstraZeneca jab to be observed for any adverse reactions and then return home.

Park said, “The key to quarantine against COVID-19 is getting vaccinated.”

Six vaccination centers opened yesterday, including Jung, Dong, Dongnae, Gangseo, Yeonje, and Suyeong-gu.

Haeundae-gu opened theirs earlier in the week.

