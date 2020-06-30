NewsBusan News

Busan Metro Adds 320 Air Purifiers to Keep Indoor Air Clean

Busan Transportation Corporation (BTC) announced that 320 air purifiers have been installed in subway trains to keep the indoor air clean.

BTC said the remaining 2,388 subway trains will have the air purifiers installed by the end of this year.

The air purifiers can clean indoor air every 10 minutes with a two-stage filter equipped with a fine dust sensor to automatically adjust the filtering speed according to the fine dust concentration in the area.

As a result of using the air purifier on subway cars of Line 1, BTC said an average of 17.1% of fine dust and 16.7% of ultrafine particles was reduced.

Lee Jong-guk, the head of BTC said, “Air quality will continue to be managed so that citizens can safely use the city rail.”

BeFM News
Travel

