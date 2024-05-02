Busan Metro Fares Rise By 150 Won From Today

Starting today, the fare for the Busan Metro will increase by 150 won, bringing the one-section fare to 1,600 won.

The Busan City Price Management Committee made the decision to raise the urban rail fare by 300 won last August. This increase is being phased in gradually, with increments of 150 won in October of last year and now in May of this year.

As a result, the fare for section 1 of the Busan Urban Railway will rise to 1,600 won, and section 2 will increase to 1,800 won when using transportation cards.

The city Busan City explained that the fare adjustment was necessary due to the accumulated deficit of the Busan Transportation Corporation caused by free-riding on the urban railway. However, they assured that the impact on users of the integrated public transportation discount system, ‘Dongbaek Pass’, will not be significant.

The Dongbaek Pass, managed by the city of Busan, refunds up to 45,000 won of the excess amount if you spend more than 45,000 won per month on city buses, village buses, urban railways, light rail, and the Donghae Line.

Despite the fare increase, Dongbaek Pass users can still enjoy free rides between the 29th (46,400 won) and the 56th (89,600 won) section. For example, if you commute by urban rail and use it 40 times a month, the cost per trip will be reduced to 1,120 won, and if you use it 56 times, it will be reduced to 800 won.

Since its inception in August last year, 430,000 people have signed up for the Dongbaek Pass, with a cumulative 1,135,000 people receiving refunds totaling 29.7 billion won.

Some local civil society groups oppose the fare increase, arguing that it places a burden on citizens due to failed public transportation policies. They point out that Busan’s consumer price index increase rate is higher than other cities, with transportation prices seeing the highest increase in the country.

Despite the opposition, the city plans to integrate the Dongbaek Pass with the government’s ‘K Pass’, which refunds a portion of public transportation costs, in the second half of this year and also plan to introduce the ‘Youth Dongbaek Pass’.