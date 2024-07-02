Image: Busan Transportation Corporation
Busan Metro Introduces Safety Zones for Second-Hand Transactions

By Haps Staff

Busan Metro’s Jurye Station and Sasang Station are now home to designated safety zones for second-hand transactions, making Busan the first city to offer such a space within subway stations.

The safety zones are green-marked areas located in the station waiting rooms, providing a secure environment for traders.

In collaboration with the Busan Autonomous Police Commission and Sasang Police Station, the transportation corporation established these zones to enhance the safety and security of second-hand transactions from people using sites like Danggun, which frequently occur at subway stations.

This initiative aims to provide psychological safety for traders and deter criminal activity, particularly as incidents of fraud in second-hand transactions rise.

Equipped with real-time closed-circuit (CC) TVs, the safety zones are designed to prevent criminal intent and ensure rapid response to emergencies due to their public and highly trafficked locations.

Following the pilot phase, there are plans to expand the second-hand transaction safety zones to additional subway stations across the city.

