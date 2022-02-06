Busan Metro Paper Tickets to Disappear in 2024

Paper tickets to use the Busan Metro will become obsolete by 2024, 39 years after being introduced in 1985 on line 1.

The Busan Transportation Corporation announced that it will introduce a QR code ticket which will eliminate the need for paper tickets which are costly to maintain.

Currently, only 3.8% of riders are using paper tickets which costs 1,400 won to 1,600 won.

Most riders use the transportation card which offers a 100 won discount.

Busan is the only metro transportation system that continues to use paper tickets which costs 300 million won a year in paper costs.

Seoul abolished the use of paper tickets in 2009.