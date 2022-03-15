NewsBusan News

Busan Metro Returns to Normalized Operations

Haps Staff

The Busan Transportation Corporation has normalized the operation of public transportation after 10 pm which was reduced last December.

The transportation corporation announced that it decided to cancel the measure as nighttime passengers have increased with the easing of government regulations, which extended business hours of multi-use facilities to 11 pm.

Accordingly, it normalized subways between lines 1 to 4 since last night, which were reduced by 6 cars per line after 10 pm, decreasing dispatch intervals by 1 to 2 minutes.

 

