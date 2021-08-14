Busan Metro to Reduce Weekday Trains By Another 10%

The Busan Transportation Corporation announced that it will reduce the number of weekday trains by 30% in an accumulated reduction.

The transportation corporation had previously reduced train operation by 20% from the 23rd of last month and reduced train services by 10% from last Friday night.

It comes as a response to Busan’s heightened social distancing level.

On weekdays, the number of trains operating 127 times will be reduced to 88, and the interval will increase from 10 minutes to 17 minutes.

There is no change in the time of the last train at each station.

Train service on public holidays and weekends remains the same as before.