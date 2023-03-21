Busan News

Busan Metro to Switch to Single Use QR Code Tickets From April 1

BeFM News

Starting next month, single-use tickets on Busan city’s subway system will switch to QR code tickets.

The Busan Transportation Corporation has been using magnetic tickets for 38 years since the opening of Busan Metro Line 1 in 1985.

Busan is the only place in the country that currently operates paper magnetic tickets.

However, starting from April 1st, Busan Metro passengers will be able to purchase QR-code-based tickets at the integrated ticketing machines and scan the QR code at the gate to enter the platform.

