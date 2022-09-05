Busan Metro to Suspend Ground Section Operations Today

The operation of the Busan Metro running above ground level will be suspended this morning due to the typhoon.

Busan Transportation Corporation announced that it will suspend the operation of the ground section of Lines 1 to 4 from the first train on the morning of the 6th until the typhoon dies down.

Areas affected include:

Line 1 — Gyodae Station to Nopo Station

Line 2 — Yuli Station to Yangsan Station

Line 3 — Gupo Station to Daejeo Station

Line 4 — Banyeo Agricultural Products Station to Anpyeong Station

Once the typhoon measures are lifted, the corporation plans to operate the trains at a speed of 25 km/h without passengers, check the tracks for abnormalities, and then normalize train operation.

An official from the corporation said they have also installed water barriers at the entrances of 16 stations to mitigate possible flooding.