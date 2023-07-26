Busan Metropolitan Chorus to Perform at Walt Disney Concert Hall in LA

The Busan Metropolitan Chorus will perform at Walt Disney Concert Hall next month in Los Angeles to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Korea-US alliance.

Under the theme of “Voices of Unity,” the Busan Metropolitan Chorus will join the LA Master Chorale, for this special event, aiming to celebrate and promote cultural exchange.

Busan and Los Angeles have been sister cities since 1971, and their friendly relations were solidified with the signing of a friendly cooperation agreement between their councils in May.

Last month, the LA City Council also adopted a resolution in support of the World Expo 2030 Busan.