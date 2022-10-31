Busan Metropolitan City Installs a Joint Incense Place to Commemorate the Victims of the Itaewon Accident

The city of Busan announced that it prepared a “joint incense burner for the deceased in Itaewon accident” in the lobby on the first floor of the City Hall at 5 pm yesterday to commemorate those who died in the Itaewon accident.

The “joint incense burner” is operated from 8 am to 10 pm every day from yesterday to the end time determined separately by the government, and as it is a place to express condolences to the victims, it will be operated so that incense can be burned in a solemn atmosphere.

In order to prevent inconvenience to the mourners who visit the incense place, the city has arranged a guide to those lighting incense and offering flowers and also provides a condolence log to support the deceased.

In addition, to create an atmosphere of mourning, they plan to create a general atmosphere of mourning and remembrance by posting a banner on the city’s website and delaying various events during the remembrance period as much as possible.

Mayor Park visited the incense burner and paid his condolences with executive officials at 5 pm on the 31st.