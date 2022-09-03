Busan Metropolitan Police Agency Catch 19 Places Violating Food Safety Measures

Busan City’s Special Judicial Police Division targeted about 120 places, including sushi restaurants, meat restaurants, and traditional Korean food that are selling food for the holiday season, such as sushi restaurants and meat stores, which are expected to attract family outings during the Chuseok holiday.

As a result of conducting a planned investigation into illegal acts such as violation of the labeling of origin, it said that a total of 19 violations were discovered.

The investigation was focused on businesses that specialize in seafood products, such as red sea bream, sea bream, and sea bass, which have recently increased in imports, and livestock products that are major holiday foods and that are expected to falsely label the country of origin due to rising domestic prices.

There were 19 companies in which illegal activities were found, including 13 sushi restaurants that falsely fish labeled as domestic while cooking and selling Japanese red sea bream, stone bream, and Chinese sea bass.

There was also a case of a restaurant mixing domestic pork ribs with Chilean pork ribs to make sure they are of domestic origin, one livestock product sales establishment falsely labeling their products, a side dish store falsely labeling Brazilian chicken as domestic, and four livestock product sales establishments selling expired goods or violated labeling standards.

According to the Act on the Labeling of Origin of Agricultural and Fishery Products, the business owners of 15 companies that were found to have falsely indicated the country of origin found in this planned investigation are subject to imprisonment for not more than 7 years or a fine not exceeding 100 million won, and to store livestock products whose expiration date has passed.

According to the Livestock Product Sanitation Control Act, the owner of two businesses were punished by imprisonment with labor for not more than three years or by a fine of not more than 30 million won.

In addition, the business owners of two companies that violate food labeling standards will be punished by imprisonment with labor for not more than three years or by a fine not exceeding 30 million won in accordance with the Act on Labeling and Advertising of Food.

In connection with this planned investigation, the Busan Metropolitan Police Special Counsel held a comparative exhibition to compare red sea bream, stone sea bream, and pork ribs, which are major products that violate the country of origin, for reporters at the Special Judicial Police Department on the 26th floor of City Hall at 2 pm on September 1 at 2 pm, and distinguish between domestic and foreign products.