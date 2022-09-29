Busan Metropolitan Police Commission to Operate ‘Busan Dog Patrol Team’

The Busan Metropolitan Police Commission announced that it would hold a launching ceremony for the ‘Busan Dog Patrol Team’ in the auditorium of Dongmyung University on October 1.

The dog patrol team is a citizen-participating security policy that conducts local crime prevention activities while taking a walk with a dog.

Prior to the inauguration ceremony, the committee recruited applicants for companions living in Nam-gu and Suyeong-gu last August. 25 teams were selected by evaluating them for passing calmly without responding to the dog.

On Saturday, the opening ceremony was prepared to announce the start of official activities of the patrol squad, provide supplies for the patrol squad, and educate the patrol members on how to report and how to patrol.

Starting with the ceremony, the patrol team goes on a daily walk with the dog, inspects risk factors in various places in the neighborhood, and reports to 112 in case of an emergency to induce an immediate response.

The committee plans to provide frequent education on necessary matters in cooperation with the Nam-gu Police Station in charge of the pilot operation area, provide crime prediction data related to the patrol locations, and monitor activities throughout the pilot operation period to support the patrols.

In addition, measures and suggestions during patrol activities are shared and reflected in local security policies.