2023 Busan MICE Festival

Busan MICE Festival is hosted by Busan City and co-hosted by Busan Tourism Organization, BEXCO, Busan Economic Promotion Agency, and Busan Tourism MICE Promotion Association on the 30th and 1st of December at BEXCO.

Various participants such as students and ordinary citizens will gather to explore the direction of development of the MICE industry in Busan and have played a major role in establishing a cooperative system among MICE members.

Event Information

Location: BEXCO, Exhibition Hall 2

Date: November 30 – December 1

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.