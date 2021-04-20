The city of Busan City will kick off the 10th Busan Mice Festival at BEXCO Exhibition Center No. 2 on the 21st.

The Busan MICE Festival, which marks its 10th anniversary this year, has introduced new trends in the domestic and foreign MICE industry and has suggested development plans for the future.

This year’s event, held both online and offline, under the theme of ‘Draw the innovation of Busan MICE with 10 years of experience’, seeks ways to expand and come up with win-win business opportunities in the MICE field and prepare for a new leap forward.

It will be held at BEXCO Exhibition Center 2 at 10 am on the 21st, starting with a special lecture by Vibe Company Vice President Song Gil-young, a big data expert, and an opening ceremony.