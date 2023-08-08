Busan MoCA Platform_Ingredients Mining

Beginning this year, 2023 BusanMoCA Platform: Ingredients Mining is to be an annual program held by Busan Museum of Contemporary Art with the aim of exploring, manifesting, and disseminating ongoing social concerns and reflections on ecosystems and the environment, as we enter a period of global transition in which the future of society will be determined.

Continually questioning the functions and roles of the “museum” as a public good, stemming from the inherent significance of the museum location on Eulsuk Island, and through an evolving process of collaborative work, integrating and expanding upon the varying fields of our creators, researchers, and technicians, the program represents the beginning of a long journey towards a “new agreement” between ourselves and nature.

Event Information

Period: August 5, 2023 – January 7, 2024

Artists: Oh Jooyoung, Kim Do-yeon, Kim Jung Un, Yoo Hwasoo, Lee Jeeyang, Zoh Hyunmin, Lee Kahyun, Shin Gyomyung

Place: Busan Museum of Contemporary Art

www.busanmocaplatform.com

