Image: City of Busan
Events

Busan MoCA Platform_Ingredients Mining

By Busan City News

Beginning this year, 2023 BusanMoCA Platform: Ingredients Mining is to be an annual program held by Busan Museum of Contemporary Art with the aim of exploring, manifesting, and disseminating ongoing social concerns and reflections on ecosystems and the environment, as we enter a period of global transition in which the future of society will be determined.

Continually questioning the functions and roles of the “museum” as a public good, stemming from the inherent significance of the museum location on Eulsuk Island, and through an evolving process of collaborative work, integrating and expanding upon the varying fields of our creators, researchers, and technicians, the program represents the beginning of a long journey towards a “new agreement” between ourselves and nature.

Event Information

Period: August 5, 2023 – January 7, 2024

Artists: Oh Jooyoung, Kim Do-yeon, Kim Jung Un, Yoo Hwasoo, Lee Jeeyang, Zoh Hyunmin, Lee Kahyun, Shin Gyomyung

Place: Busan Museum of Contemporary Art

www.busanmocaplatform.com

Meta Museum

 

Busan City News
Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan Makes Preparations for Typhoon Khanun

20th Sacheon Samcheonpo Port Wild Fish Festival Undergoes Schedule Readjustment

Ice Cream Prices Continue to Rise

Over 11 Million People Have Visited Busan Beaches Since June

Beat the Heat: Expert Tips for Staying Cool When Temperatures Soar

Les Misérables Tickets Go On Sale Today

Busan
broken clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
74 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Tue
27 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
27 °
Fri
29 °
Sat
29 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 