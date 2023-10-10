Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum Annex to Hold its October Monthly Show Program

By Haps Staff

The Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum is set to host its monthly show program, ‘Original City Center Annual Leave,’ on October 28th at 4:00 p.m. in its annex.

This program is part of the 2023 theme, ‘Yongdusan Mountain Autumn,’ where various artists from classical, jazz, and indie music genres will use music to convey the emotions and stories of the original city center.

The October program will feature a jazz performance titled ‘3Quotation Swing Tet’ by the group ‘3Quote Swingtet,’ a team known for its expertise in playing ‘swing jazz’ music.

Swing jazz is characterized by its dynamic and rhythmic style, and it originated in the early 1900s, experiencing a resurgence in the 1930s. ‘3Quotation Swingtet’ aims to make traditional jazz more accessible by emphasizing the bright and cheerful swing rhythm.

The performance will include internationally recognized jazz songs and Italian canzoni performed in a swing rhythm.

The event is free for all citizens, and interested individuals can apply for participation on the Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum website (busan.go.kr/mmch) on a first-come, first-served basis, with space available for up to 40 participants.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan Arts Festival Underway

What’s On in Busan: October 9 – October 15

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

10 Festivals to Look Forward to in October

Two Classical Music Concerts to Check Out This Week

What’s On in Busan: October 2 – October 8

The Latest

City of Busan Prepares Measures for Upcoming Festivals

Namhae’s German Beer Festival Has Succesful Run

Hyundai Way: Hyundai Speed Third Edition Released

Discussions of Flights From Gimhae to Istanbul and Warsaw In The Works

Busan International Performing Arts Market 2023

KFC 1+1 Event Returns Today

Busan
clear sky
14 ° C
14 °
14 °
82 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Wed
21 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 