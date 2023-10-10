Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum Annex to Hold its October Monthly Show Program

The Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum is set to host its monthly show program, ‘Original City Center Annual Leave,’ on October 28th at 4:00 p.m. in its annex.

This program is part of the 2023 theme, ‘Yongdusan Mountain Autumn,’ where various artists from classical, jazz, and indie music genres will use music to convey the emotions and stories of the original city center.

The October program will feature a jazz performance titled ‘3Quotation Swing Tet’ by the group ‘3Quote Swingtet,’ a team known for its expertise in playing ‘swing jazz’ music.

Swing jazz is characterized by its dynamic and rhythmic style, and it originated in the early 1900s, experiencing a resurgence in the 1930s. ‘3Quotation Swingtet’ aims to make traditional jazz more accessible by emphasizing the bright and cheerful swing rhythm.

The performance will include internationally recognized jazz songs and Italian canzoni performed in a swing rhythm.

The event is free for all citizens, and interested individuals can apply for participation on the Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum website (busan.go.kr/mmch) on a first-come, first-served basis, with space available for up to 40 participants.