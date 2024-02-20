Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum Annex to Hold Monthly Culture Shows

The Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum Annex presents its monthly show, “Busan is Good,” held every fourth Saturday from February to November.

This year’s lineup promises a diverse array of performances, including opera, fusion Korean traditional music, creation theater, and indie band shows.

Kicking off the series on February 24th at 4 p.m. is the first performance featuring the renowned domestic popera duo, Healing Musician HUE.

Comprising tenor Ryu Mu-ryong and soprano Kim Ji-hyeon, the duo hails from Busan and is dedicated to promoting Korean songs.

The monthly show series is set to feature a wide range of genres, celebrating Busan’s rich musical heritage and its influence on contemporary music activities.