Busan Modern History Museum Annex Opening Ceremony Held

The Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum held an opening ceremony for the Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum annex on Thursday which will serve as a complex cultural space for humanities in harmony with the museum, library, and archives.

The opening ceremony was attended by more than 300 people, including Byeong-yoon Ahn, Mayor of Busan City Administration, Bo Seung-hee Hwang, members of the National Assembly, city and district councilors, humanities and cultural groups, and ordinary citizens.

The Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum Annex is a Western-style modern building built in 1929. It was a Busan branch of the Oriental Development Company during the Japanese colonial period and was operated as the Busan American Cultural Center for about 50 years after liberation. It is a symbolic space in the modern and contemporary history of Busan.

First, a media art work “Window, Passage of History”, which projected bold scenes of Busan’s modern and contemporary history on arched windows and circular pillars, was presented as a performance to celebrate the opening, taking advantage of the characteristics of the space with a long history. It showed the process of Busan, which was a quiet fishing village, growing into a central city in Korea through the opening of ports, the capital of refugees, democratization, and industrialization.

In particular, at the opening ceremony, the 2m-high ‘Citizen’s Book Tower’, which was built with the books owned by the Busan Museum of Modern and Contemporary History and about 1,500 donated books, was unveiled and presented to the citizens. The book tower was planned with the direction of the annex, which will become a humanities complex cultural space with citizens.

In addition, the Busan Museum of Modern and Contemporary History received the ‘Citizen’s Hope Card’ and hung it on the bookshelf during the month-long trial operation period to reflect the expectations and requests of citizens in the museum’s operation.

At the Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum Annex, a book curation exhibition “Busan Books – Emotions of the Times, Faces of the Region”, a book curation exhibition that sheds light on the history and location of Busan, the capital of refugees, through about 40 rare books and magazines about Busan in the 1950s is available until June 15th.