The ‘2022 Busan Money Show’, which marks its 12th anniversary this year, includes an exhibition in which companies in the field of fintech (financial technology), financial technology (property management) seminars, conferences reflecting the trend of digital financial transformation, and as a side event, an investment IR show will be held.

Event Information

Period: December 15-17, 2022

Venue: BEXCO

Opening Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Dec. 17, 10:00-15:00)

Admission fee: 5,000 won (free admission with pre-registration)

Website: busanmoney.co.kr