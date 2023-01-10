Busan Mulling Way to Increase Public Transportation Fees

The city of Busan is considering ways to increase its public transportation fees.

Mayor Park Heong-joon said yesterday that the city is looking into comprehensive ways to solve mounting deficits as well as difficulties facing workers.

He noted that the city will soon prepare a reasonable plan for public transportation fees, speaking at a press conference for the New Year’s economic policies.

In addition, Mayor Park mentioned restructuring the local currency Dongbaek-jeon and establishing a Busan Start-up Office while making all-out efforts to win a pilot zone designation for autonomous education regulations.

Park added that the city plans to accelerate the early construction of the Gadeok New Airport with the launching of compensation in the second half.

Taxi rates could rise as much as 1,000 won from its base rate while bus and metro fares are expected to rise by 300 won.