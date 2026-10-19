Busan Museum Explores the Gardens of the Joseon Dynasty in New Exhibition

Busan Museum is hosting a special exhibition exploring the gardens of Korea’s Joseon Dynasty, offering visitors a look at how scholars and artists used nature as a source of inspiration, relaxation and personal reflection.

Titled “Gardens of Joseon: Planting the Mind, Wandering Through Landscapes,” the exhibition runs through December 13 and features more than 80 historical artifacts, including several nationally designated treasures.

The exhibition examines how gardens during the Joseon period (1392–1897) were more than decorative spaces. For scholars, they were places to study nature, cultivate personal values, enjoy artistic pursuits and spend time with friends.

Among the highlights is a National Treasure-designated white porcelain jar decorated with blue-and-white landscape, flower and bird designs.

Other notable works include the Treasure-designated Dokseodang Gathering Painting, along with paintings of banana plants and chrysanthemums attributed to King Jeongjo.

The exhibition also features Yanghwasorok, a historical text on horticulture, offering insight into the plants and gardening practices of the period.

Divided into three sections, the exhibition explores the philosophical and everyday roles of gardens in Joseon society.

The first section, “Planting the Mind,” examines idealized and imaginary gardens that reflected the aspirations of scholars.

The second, “Bringing Nature In,” introduces the concept of chagyeong, or borrowed scenery, in which surrounding mountains, forests and landscapes become part of a garden’s design. It also explores how plants such as pine trees, chrysanthemums and plum blossoms symbolized personal virtues.

The final section, “Wandering Through Landscapes,” focuses on the social side of garden culture, including gatherings where scholars shared poetry, calligraphy and paintings or enjoyed activities such as baduk and tuho.

Visitors can also explore several installations inspired by traditional Korean gardens.

These include a recreation of a square pond with a circular island, an immersive video experience titled “A Day at a Byeolseo,” a traditional retreat, and a wax plum blossom artwork by royal flower artisan Hwang Su-ro.

A lotus-themed photo zone provides an additional interactive element.

Admission is free, and the exhibition is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except Mondays at Busan Museum’s Special Exhibition Hall.