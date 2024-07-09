Busan Museum Extends Popular Special Exhibition on Korean Art Collectors

Due to overwhelming success, Busan Museum has extended its special exhibition, “Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting,” by two weeks until July 21.

Initially scheduled to end on July 7, the exhibition has drawn over 67,000 visitors since opening on April 26, setting an all-time attendance record.

The exhibition features 58 prized items, including nine national treasures and treasured pieces from renowned collectors like Lee Kun-hee and Lee Byung-chul. Highlights include the National Treasure Celadon Intaglio Lotus Flower Pattern Glazed Bottle and Kim Hong-do’s Samgongbulhwando.

The museum decided on the extension due to high demand and the continuous influx of art enthusiasts.

Prominent figures from various fields have praised the exhibition for showcasing the beauty of ancient Korean art and the collectors’ dedication to preserving cultural heritage.