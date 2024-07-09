Image: Busan Museum
Arts & Culture

Busan Museum Extends Popular Special Exhibition on Korean Art Collectors

By Haps Staff

Due to overwhelming success, Busan Museum has extended its special exhibition, “Generous Collectors: The Joy of Sharing the Pleasure of Collecting,” by two weeks until July 21.

Initially scheduled to end on July 7, the exhibition has drawn over 67,000 visitors since opening on April 26, setting an all-time attendance record.

The exhibition features 58 prized items, including nine national treasures and treasured pieces from renowned collectors like Lee Kun-hee and Lee Byung-chul. Highlights include the National Treasure Celadon Intaglio Lotus Flower Pattern Glazed Bottle and Kim Hong-do’s Samgongbulhwando.

The museum decided on the extension due to high demand and the continuous influx of art enthusiasts.

Prominent figures from various fields have praised the exhibition for showcasing the beauty of ancient Korean art and the collectors’ dedication to preserving cultural heritage.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Temporarily Closed Until August 9

What’s On in Busan: July 8 – July 14

National Heritage Administration to Expand Hanbok Programs in 2024

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Eulsukdo Cultural Center Hosts 10th Opera Festival This July

Busan STEP UP Dance Festival 2024 Taking Place This Weekend

The Latest

Black Eagles to Perform at COSPAR 2024 Celebration Air Show

Busan IPark Manager Park Jin-seop Resigns Amid Poor Performance

Yangsan City to Host ‘2024 Jazz Festa’ at Hwangsan Park on the 20th

2024 부산국제록페스티벌 2차 출연진 공개

Korean Air Resuming Flights to China From Gimhae

Convenience Stores Release Summer Health Foods Early Amid Heatwave

Busan
moderate rain
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
94 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Tue
25 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
24 °
Fri
26 °
Sat
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 