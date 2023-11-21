Image: Busan Museum
Arts & Culture

Busan Museum Holding Special November Culture Performance

By Haps Staff

Busan Museum is hosting “Eolssu, It’s Korean Traditional Music!” in the main auditorium on the 24th of November at 5 p.m.

This cultural event promises an array of Korean traditional music genres, including instrumental, vocal, and dance performances usually staged at the National Busan Gugak Center.

The program features pieces such as Chunaengjeon, Dongrae Hallyang dance, Geomungo Sanjo Han Gap-deuk, and Samdo.

Admission to this performance is open to the public, with a capacity for 200 people on a first-come, first-served basis.

Citizens with an interest in Korean traditional music are invited to attend this free event.

