Arts & Culture

Busan Museum Holds First Introduction Exhibition of New Relics in 2021

Haps Staff

Busan Museum selected six modern Najeon lacquerware among the relics purchased in 2020 and will present the exhibition “Najeon, Become an Art'” for the first time until June 13th. 

Najeon craft (螺鈿工藝) is a traditional craft technique that has been handed down since the Three Kingdoms period, but it has been more delicate by accepting designs and jigsaws as it enters the modern era. 

In addition, as its artistic excellence was recognized at various exhibitions, it began to recognize crafts as a field of art rather than the production of everyday items.

However, in the special circumstances of the Japanese colonial period, the influence of Japan could not be avoided, so the historical and artistic value of modern Najeon crafts was not greatly appreciated. 

Busan Museum purchased 93 pieces of modern Najeon lacquer-related artifacts in 2020, taking into account the historical value and beauty of modern Najeon crafts.

This exhibition includes the Najeon Chil Peacock and Peony Pattern Bottle by Kim Jin-gap, a representative of modern and contemporary Najeon lacquerware craftsman.

Six major relics such as the Najeon Paint ‘Su-壽’ Character Pattern Gyeongsang, which add splendor with mother-of-pearl with various patterns such as peach trees, and Najeon Paint Bamboo Pattern Inkbox produced by Dongnae Onsen Resort, will be released. 

This exhibition can be viewed in the art room on the 2nd floor of the Busan Museum from 9 am to 6 pm on Tuesdays and Sundays, except on Mondays and designated closed days.

Busan Museum limits the number of visitors to 22 people per session to prevent COVID-19, so it is convenient to use it after making a reservation through the Busan Museum website.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Call for Submissions: Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3

Haps Staff -
For those looking to submit their videos for the next installment of Liquid Arts group online performance of "Empty Venue+3" the final submission date is on February 21st.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: February 15 – February 21

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Citizens’ Astronomy Observatory Opens its Doors to Gaze at the Stars

Haps Staff -
The Geumnyeonsan Youth Center will open the Busan Citizens’ Astronomy Observatory to the public to give people the opportunity to gaze at the stars.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Jeonggwan Museum Holding a “New Year’s Eve Hanmadang”

Haps Staff -
Jeonggwan Museum announced that it will hold a "New Year's Eve Hanmadang" with interesting things to enjoy during the Lunar New Year holidays.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Special Exhibition for the Year of the White Cow

Haps Staff -
Enjoy a special exhibit that reviews various meanings of cows in our history and culture at the Busan Museum through the end of March.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
1 ° C
1 °
1 °
55 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Tue
0 °
Wed
-0 °
Thu
1 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 