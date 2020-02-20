Image: Busan Museum
Busan Museum Hosting its 1st New Collection of Artifacts in 2020

Busan Museum is hosting its 1st new collection of artifacts in 2020 with the exhibition “Jinjuseongdo”

This map of Jinjuseong Fortress which was made in 1830 depicts a summer landscape full of lotus flowers in the upper temple grounds of the castle, a fisher on the embankment bank, a farmer searing on the east and west fields outside the castle, an anak washing on the banks of the Namgang River, and a fishing boat on the river.

The artifacts are on display until June 14th.

Period: February 18 – June 14, 2020

Venue: Busan Museum

Opening Hours:

Tue, Wed, Thu and Sun 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fri, Sat 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

