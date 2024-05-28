Busan Museum Hosts “Bubble Balloon Show” on May 31

Busan Museum will host a cultural event, the “Bubble Balloon Show,” on May 31 at 4 p.m. in the outdoor area of the Dongnae Hall.

This performance will showcase a range of soap bubbles and balloons, from small to large, creating a delightful and interactive experience for the audience.

The ‘Hippo Kingdom’ team will lead the show, providing entertainment that appeals to both children and adults.

Known for their audience-centric performances since 2019, they promise an enjoyable experience for all attendees.

The event is free, with admission granted on a first-come, first-served basis for up to 200 participants.

Entry to the concert area will begin at 3:30 p.m., with the performance lasting approximately 50 minutes.