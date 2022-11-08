Busan Museum of Art to Showcase Late Lee Kum-hee’s Collection from Friday

Busan Museum of Art will showcase Collection: The Great Journey, a special exhibition of modern and contemporary Korean art from the collection of the late Lee Kun-hee, among others.

The museum announced that the special exhibition will be held on the 3rd floor of the museum from this Friday until the 29th of January next year.

In one place, the exhibit will gather works from various collectors who have built their own names in the art world. They include works from the Lee Kun-hee Collection, the Leeum Samsung Museum of Art, Museum SAN, the Amorepacific Museum of Art, the Korea University Museum, and the Gana Foundation for Arts and Culture