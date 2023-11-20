Busan Museum of Contemporary Art to Host a Series of Events in December

The Busan Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) will host an exhibition link program this December with a variety of themes and events.

Beginning with the ‘2023 Busan Mocha Platform: Gather Materials’ curator exhibition on December 1, kicks off a series of events, including ‘Singing Earth,’ ‘In Nature About Fantasy Scenario,’ and ‘Reimagining Museums for Climate Action.’

The program seeks to cater to all generations and foster connections within the community.

Notable events include artist talks, workshops, and a participatory program linking Eulsukdo’s natural surroundings.

All programs are free, with reservations available through the Busan City integrated reservation system or by phone.

For detailed information, you can visit the Busan MoCA website.