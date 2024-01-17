Busan Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Unveils Its Exhibitions for 2024

The Busan Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Saha-gu has revealed its plans for 2024, showcasing 11 diverse exhibitions that captivate both art enthusiasts and the general public.

With the Busan Museum of Art currently undergoing extensive renovations, the Modern Art Museum is set to play a crucial role in hosting exhibits throughout the year.

A highlight of the upcoming exhibitions is the Nam June Paik special exhibition, titled ‘My Festival Should Not Be Rough,’ scheduled from November 30th to March 16th next year.

Co-hosted with the Nam June Paik Art Center, this exhibition presents around 50 works by Paik, renowned as the first video artist and a globally acclaimed visionary. Spanning laser works, video installations, robots, and more, the exhibit offers a retrospective view of Paik’s groundbreaking contributions to the art world.

The year kicks off with the ‘This Is Not Busan: Tactical Practice’ exhibition from February 24 to July 7, exploring and redefining the concept of locality. With over 130 pieces from 55 teams, this exhibition taps into the expertise of cultural planners and producers active in Busan, bringing forth diverse perspectives on the city.

The special exhibition ‘Ten Eyes,’ set for the end of November, is crafted for the visually impaired, challenging conventional methods of art appreciation. It questions the role of art museums in society, emphasizing inclusivity and fundamental questions about the act of ‘seeing.’

Throughout the year, the museum will focus on sustainability, promoting an eco-friendly art museum aligned with social value management (ESG).

Signature projects like ‘Re:Bird-Bird-Chair,’ an outdoor initiative conveying an environmental message, and ‘Deokji Deokji Sticker,’ utilizing refurbished spaces for eco-friendly art products, underscore the commitment to environmental concerns.

The 2024 version of the annual exhibition ‘Busan Mocha Platform’ in November, titled ‘Sorry, Dave, I’m sorry, but I can’t do that,’ expands on the theme of ‘environment and ecology’ by integrating new media art forms with works by established artists, including interactive art, NFT, games, and artificial intelligence.