Busan Museum Opens an Online Museum With a Virtual Reality Tour and Videos

Haps Staff

Busan Museum has opened a ‘Museum to Enjoy Online’ that tours tye museum using video and virtual reality technology.

Currently, the City Museum is temporarily closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The municipal museum prepared various contents such as a virtual reality (VR) exhibition where visitors can appreciate the exhibits, mission tours, relics search, and Vlog as if they were in the exhibition hall.

The ‘Museum Mission Tour’, which solves questions through a treasure hunt from the entrance of the museum and tours the entire museum, won the Grand Prize at the Busan Information Industry Promotion Agency competition to discover the contents of Busan.

Through ‘Exploring the Museum’, you can experience the inside of the museum with a video from the entrance of the Busan Museum to the exhibition room. In the ‘VR Exhibition Experience’, the international exchange exhibition “Myanmar Buddhist Art”, which was held until January last year, is located in the exhibition hall.

In addition, “Museum in my Room” introduces citizens through the Vlog of tigers appearing in Song Ha-ho Island and museum videos produced by the visitors themselves can be found. 

“Currently, the special exhibition ‘Kayabonseong-Kalwa Prefecture’ is also being prepared as a VR experience video,” a museum official said.

Visitors can enjoy online museums at the Busan Museum website.

