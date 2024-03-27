Busan Museum Presents “Bom Bom Bom, Spring Arrives” Cultural Showcase in March

The Busan City Choir will perform a cultural showcase, “Bom Bom Bom, Spring Arrives,” scheduled for March 29th at the Busan Museum’s main auditorium.

This performance offers a selection of songs perfectly suited for a spring day, celebrating the warmth of family togetherness.

Admission is free, and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis for up to 200 attendees.

Uplifting melodies like “Fly Me to the Moon,” “O Mio Babbino Caro,” “Oh Danny Boy,” and “Where the Wind Blows” are scheduled to be performed.

Doors open at 10 a.m. on the day of the performance, with the showcase commencing at 4 p.m. and lasting approximately 40 minutes.