Image: Busan Museum
Arts & Culture

Busan Museum to Hold a “Museum Tour in Hanbok” For Seollal

Haps Staff

Busan Museum announced that it will hold the “Museum Tour in Hanbok” event for two days from February 1st to 2nd to mark the Lunar New Year.

This event is held from 10 am to 5 pm on February 1 and 2 for visitors to the Busan Museum wearing hanbok. 

“Museum Tour in Hanbok” is an experience event where you can take a Chroma Key commemorative photo at the cultural experience center.

The ‘Folk Play Hanmadang’ will be held in the outdoor courtyard of the Busan Museum.

Various traditional games that the family can enjoy together, such as yutjeom, tuho, gulleongso, jegichagi, and topchigi

In addition, at the Cultural Experience Center, to commemorate the Year of the Black Tiger in 2022, a replica of “Songhahojakdo”, which is a “sehwa” containing the meaning of “byeoksa”, is also available for visitors until sold out.

Sehwa is a painting that the king gave to his servants to celebrate the new year, and it has the meaning of expelling bad things and bringing in good things.

Anyone who wears hanbok and visits the Busan Museum can participate for free without prior reservation.

However, depending on the application of the quarantine pass, only those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or those who have tested negative are allowed to enter, and visitors must follow the COVID-19 quarantine rules such as wearing a mask and a temperature check. 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
0.1 ° C
0.1 °
0.1 °
66 %
3.7kmh
63 %
Mon
5 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
8 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 