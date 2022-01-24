Busan Museum to Hold a “Museum Tour in Hanbok” For Seollal

Busan Museum announced that it will hold the “Museum Tour in Hanbok” event for two days from February 1st to 2nd to mark the Lunar New Year.

This event is held from 10 am to 5 pm on February 1 and 2 for visitors to the Busan Museum wearing hanbok.

“Museum Tour in Hanbok” is an experience event where you can take a Chroma Key commemorative photo at the cultural experience center.

The ‘Folk Play Hanmadang’ will be held in the outdoor courtyard of the Busan Museum.

Various traditional games that the family can enjoy together, such as yutjeom, tuho, gulleongso, jegichagi, and topchigi.

In addition, at the Cultural Experience Center, to commemorate the Year of the Black Tiger in 2022, a replica of “Songhahojakdo”, which is a “sehwa” containing the meaning of “byeoksa”, is also available for visitors until sold out.

Sehwa is a painting that the king gave to his servants to celebrate the new year, and it has the meaning of expelling bad things and bringing in good things.

Anyone who wears hanbok and visits the Busan Museum can participate for free without prior reservation.

However, depending on the application of the quarantine pass, only those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or those who have tested negative are allowed to enter, and visitors must follow the COVID-19 quarantine rules such as wearing a mask and a temperature check.