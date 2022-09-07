Arts & Culture

Busan Museum to Hold Chuseok Cultural Event “I Got Lucky in the Full Moon”

Haps Staff

Busan Museum will hold a cultural event “I got lucky in the full moon” for visitors to the museum during the Chuseok holiday from September 9 to September 12.

This event consists of a variety of participatory events such as an Outdoor Folk Play Hanmadang, Chuseok Full Moon Lucky Card, and a Cultural Experience Center among others.

From the first day of the Chuseok holiday, from the 9th, an outdoor folk game where you can experience various folk games such as yutnori, hulleongso, and tuho at the outdoor plaza of the Busan Museum will be held.

A ‘Full Moon Lucky Card’ will be presented on a first-come, first-served basis, one per person for 600 people per day. If the lucky card is won, various souvenirs such as puzzles, exhibition catalogs, and eco bags of the Busan Museum are provided.

In addition, museum playpacks, which provide regular experience activities such as a tea ceremony experience, traditional dress experience, and chroma key photography, and self-experience contents linked to the exhibition, are also operated for those who have pre-booked.

