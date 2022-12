Busan Museum will hold a free year-end concert with the Busan City Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Busan City Boys and Girls Choir at 5 p.m. on Friday at the museum’s auditorium.

The performance includes string quartets such as a Christmas medley and a chorus performance will be performed.

The first 200 people will be given a chance to watch it on a first-come, first-served basis without prior application.